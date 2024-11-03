JMM criticises HM Amit Shah's UCC promise, accuses BJP of 'divisive' politics

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Manoj Kumar Pandey on Sunday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah's promise of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand if the BJP comes to power and accused the party of 'divisive' politics.

Taunting the BJP, Pandey said, “Has UCC already been enforced anywhere? It must have been in effect in Assam and Tripura by now, considering they have double-engine governments. And by now, you must have started deporting people under citizenship laws, which fall within your jurisdiction.”

The JMM leader further accused the BJP of using divisive policies to benefit specific interests rather than genuinely addressing the needs of the people, saying, "This is just about spreading hatred and easing business loans for certain groups. It’s not about actual governance."

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the UCC announcement while releasing BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, adding that the tribal community would remain outside its ambit.

Addressing concerns over tribal identity and rights, the Home Minister said: "The tribal community in Jharkhand, especially in the Santhal Pargana, faces an existential threat. Infiltrators are not only taking over land but also disrupting the social and cultural fabric by marrying local daughters. BJP’s agenda is to protect Jharkhand’s ‘Roti, Beti, and Maati’ (livelihood, daughters, and land) and secure its heritage."

He also highlighted the BJP’s commitment to uplifting Jharkhand, mentioning the achievement of electing Droupadi Murmu, a daughter of a poor tribal family, as the President. "This is a moment of pride for Jharkhand. BJP, under PM Modi, has contributed to the state’s development, irrespective of who held power."

He also questioned Chief Minister Hemant Soren's recent demand for a review of central funds, challenging the JMM-Congress alliance. "From 2004 to 2014, the UPA allocated Rs 84,000 crore to Jharkhand, while PM Modi’s government has allocated Rs 3,80,000 crore from 2014 to 2024. If you are allied with Congress, explain why UPA funding was so limited,” the Home Minister said.

