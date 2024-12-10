J&K's Srinagar freezes at minus 5.4, season’s coldest so far

Srinagar, Dec 10 (IANS) Intense cold gripped Kashmir Valley as Srinagar city recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperature at minus 5.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department officials said the minimum temperature dropped to minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest so far this season.

Gulmarg recorded minus 9 and Pahalgam minus 8.6 as the minimum temperature.

A pristine blanket of white snow has brought Gulmarg to life as tourists are thrilled to witness such bountiful snowfall during their visit to this meadow of flowers.

Jammu City had 5.4, Katra 5.6, Batote 1, Banihal minus 2.2 and Bhaderwah minus 3.4 as the minimum temperature.

Water taps in Srinagar city and other cities and towns of the Valley froze as people were seen lighting small fires around these to de-freeze them in the morning.

Morning frost and slippery roads prevented morning walkers from taking their daily strolls. Pedestrians and motorists also avoided coming out in the morning as fewer vehicles were seen on the roads and streets in the city.

The 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold called locally the ‘Chillai Kalan’ starts each year on December 21 and ends on January 30.

During this period of bone-chilling cold, the difference between the maximum and the minimum temperatures also narrows down adding to the chill factor.

Experience has taught Kashmiris to depend on the ember-filled fire pot woven in a willow wicker basket called the ‘Kangri’ for instant warmth during the Chillai Kalan.

The Kangri kept under the long tweed overgarment called the ‘Pheran’ makes an ideal combination that is not matched by any modern facility like air conditioners and central heating because these facilities are electricity dependent, which is not available optimally in the funds-starved J&K.

Kashmiris also store dried vegetables, including tomatoes, brinjals and pumpkins to use these in the lean winter months when fresh vegetables become hard to come by.

