J&K: Katra ropeway protest continues on day 6

Jammu, Dec 30 (IANS) The protest against the proposed ropeway project in Mata Vaishno Devi shrine base camp town of Katra in Jammu & Kashmir continued for the sixth day on Monday. There is complete shutdown and protesting youths remain on hunger strike.

The protesters are demanding cancelling of the proposed ropeway from Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat and the release of protesters detained by police.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti called for the shutdown on Wednesday asking for the suspension of all business activities in the Katra base camp town of the deity’s shrine.

Shivani Jamwal, wife of detained Samiti leader, Bhupinder Singh, joined the protestors and threatened to commit self-immolation if her husband and others were not released immediately.

All shops, hotels, transport and other business establishments remained closed for the sixth consecutive day on Monday.

The protest shutdown has adversely affected life in one of the busiest towns in the country as thousands of pilgrims arrive here daily to pay obeisance at the cave shrine.

The number of devotees visiting the cave shrine has decreased in the aftermath of the shutdown.

"The bandh will continue until the government shelves the ropeway project. It is a battle for survival and dignity, besides ensuring the continuance of the pilgrimage through Mata's traditional route,” Sangharsh Samiti activists said.

They alleged that the government is deliberately worsening the situation by refusing to release the detainees or engage in dialogue with the Samiti.

Five youths have been on a hunger strike since Wednesday night, demanding the release of 18 members of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, who were detained during a protest march against the ropeway project in Katra.

Several protesters, including two Samiti leaders, Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand were among those detained by the police during Wednesday’s protest march.

In November this year, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board announced plans to install a ropeway to facilitate access to the temple for senior citizens, children and others who find it challenging to climb the 13-km long track to the cave shrine.

The proposed Rs 300 crore ropeway project would connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, leading to the deity’s shrine.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.