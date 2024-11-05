Jharkhand mining scam: CBI raids 20 locations; seizes Rs 60 lakh, gold

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The CBI on Tuesday launched simultaneous searches at around 20 locations in poll-bound Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar and recovered Rs 60 lakh, over 1 kg gold, 1.2 kg silver, gold ornaments, mobiles in connection with illegal mining in the JMM-ruled state.

Investigation revealed that large-scale illegal stone mining activities in the Sahebganj district of Jharkhand allegedly caused substantial losses to the government, primarily through unpaid royalties and the violation of mining laws, a statement said.

CBI officials said the initial investigation had pointed towards the involvement and nexus of key individuals and firms to carry out the illegal mining activity and conceal the proceeds thus obtained.

In Jharkhand, the searches were conducted at three places in Ranchi, one place in Gumla and 13 places in Sahebganj. In West Bengal, the CBI raided two places in Kolkata and in Bihar, searches were conducted at one place in Patna.

Searches led to recoveries of over Rs 60 lakh cash, 1 kg gold, 1.2 kg silver, gold ornaments, mobiles, 61 live cartridges (9mm), sale deeds related to properties, documents related to investments and shell companies, agreement papers and other incriminating documents.

The CBI registered the instant case on November 20, 2023, under various sections based on the directions of the Jharkhand High Court issued on August 18, 2023.

The federal agency claimed that field investigations suggested that key individuals and entities were allegedly involved in this illegal mining operation using multiple methods to conceal their activities and divert illicitly obtained resources/money.

The CBI searches came days before voting to pick a new 81-member Assembly. During the election campaign, the ruling JMM has been facing attacks from rival BJP over alleged corruption in the government.

