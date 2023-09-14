JD-U MLC sent to 14 days judicial custody in money laundering case

Patna, Sep 14 (IANS) A day after JD-U MLC Radhacharan Shah was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED), he was produced in MLA-MP court on Thursday which sent him to 14 days judicial custody in money laundering case.



ED had conducted raids at the 24 places of Radhacharan Shah which included Patna, Arrah, Hazaribag, Kolkata, Uttrakhand, Delhi, Noida and recovered more than Rs 1 crore cash and documents of properties worth Rs 11 crore.

ED said that besides Rs 6 crore was also recovered which were deposited in 60 separate bank accounts belonging to his family members.

ED said that they freeze all the 60 bank accounts.

During the court proceedings, the lawyer of Shah claimed that his health is not well as he is a heart patient and has chest pain too.

The court then directed the authorities to lodge him in the medical ward of Patna Beur jail to which the lawyer of ED did not object.

ED had arrested Shah from his farm house in Arrah city.

Shah owned a sweets shop outside Arrah railway station a few years ago but has accumulated wealth worth crores now.

Sources said that he is involved in sand mining in Sone River and earned crores of rupees in just the last few years.

Earlier, ED had served notices to Shah and his son Kanhaiya Shah and asked them to submit a written reply. The father-son duo had submitted the reply.

--IANS

ajk/dan

