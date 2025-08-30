Jarange-Patil accuses CM Fadnavis of playing politics, urges supporters to maintain peace

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Saturday accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of indulging in politics, alleging that he wanted the police to resort to lathi charge on protesters gathered in and around Azad Maidan.

Jarange-Patil, who has launched an indefinite fast demanding reservation to the Maratha community from the OBC quota, which will pass the test of law, said, “Don’t hold the Marathas captive, you (CM Fadnavis and state government) have an opportunity in your hands. Seize the opportunity. If you lash out at the protesters, it will also create problems for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.”

His statement comes on the second day of his protest as the police have extended permission till Saturday, though he has reiterated that he won’t leave Mumbai until the government implements reservation for Maratha. His move to target CM comes on a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Mumbai to visit Ganeshotsav Mandals.

“We do not want to do politics, we want reservation. The Chief Minister wants to do politics instead of resolving the issue. I request everyone to park their cars in the parking lot. Be patient, stay calm, we will wait. Park your cars in the space provided by the government. Marathi-speaking people have come from across the state to Mumbai, and they will not indulge in anything untoward. I want to tell my children that they will not do anything bad at all,” said Jarange-Patil.

“We have to carry out this movement peacefully and win. I don't know what is the purpose of those who are creating trouble. But we should keep the direction of the movement peaceful for now. Let's see if these people give reservation or not. You all should remain peaceful,” said Jarange-Patil.

Accusing the civic body of cutting water supply and closing toilets and shops around the protest site, he said, “Since BMC is under an administrator, all control lies with the Chief Minister. Even if the BMC Commissioner retires tomorrow, we will not forgive him for depriving our children of water. After listening to the Chief Minister, you stopped the water supply and shut down facilities. I also urge the police not to provoke the children or put unnecessary pressure on them.”

Jarange-Patil warned the government and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) not to instruct hotels and eateries to down their shutters, saying that it won’t be tolerated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.