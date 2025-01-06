Jamie Lee Curtis: Have been a vocal critic, will go to my grave with it

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Actress Jamie Lee Curtis says she will always be a "vocal critic" of cosmetic surgery and that she will go to her “grave with it”. She then went on to reminisce about her conditions for posing nude on a magazine cover more than two decades ago.

She told people.com: "I said, ‘I will do it if you do a picture of me with no makeup, no clothes, no styling, no hair, nothing.”

“And then you do me completely dressed up, fully made up, glammed out, and you tell how long it took, how much money it costs, how many people it took to get me to look like that.”

The actress added: "I have been a vocal critic, and will go to my grave with it, that there is a cosmeceutical industrial complex telling women they are not enough without this idea of face augmentation, fillers, injections, lifts, all of the glow-ups that these women are doing," reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 'Freaky Friday' actress is also very pleased to see that former glamour model and actress Pamela Anderson, 57, has been going make-up free in recent times and "sobbed" when she saw that her 'Last Showgirl' co-star had kick started it all at Paris Fashion Week in late 2023.

She said: "I started sobbing because it's exactly what we should be doing. I respect her so much for it."

The former 'Baywatch' actress had recently said that she had no idea her decision to go make-up free at such a prestigious event would cause "such a stir" around the world.

She told The Sunday Times: "There’s these beautiful clothes. I’m wearing Vivienne Westwood. I have this great hat and beautiful coat. Nobody’s going to notice if I don’t wear any make-up. I didn’t realise it was going to start all of this, all these people really relating to me."

