It's a wrap on Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's 'Bhooth Bangla'

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) After building massive buzz, it is finally a wrap for Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's "Bhooth Bangla".

Akshay shared the professional update with the netizens through a social media post. He dropped a video on his IG, where he can be seen shooting for a romantic song with Wamiqa Gabbi with a waterfall in the backdrop.

While the leading lady looked beautiful in a green saree, Akshay accompanied her in a green shirt and gray trousers, along with a hat and sling bag.

Announcing the pack-up of the forthcoming horror comedy, Akshay wrote, "And that’s a wrap on #BhoothBangla! My seventh madcap adventure with the ever-inventive @priyadarshandir sir, my second outing with the unstoppable @EktaaRKapoor, and my first but hopefully not the last, magical journey with the ever-surprising Wamiqa. Grateful for the madness, the magic, and the memories (sic)."

Showing her gratitude for Akshay's appreciation, Gabbi penned in the comment section, "Akshaaaaaaaay sir...Thaaank you for the kind words sir...Had the best best best time shooting with this team. Absolutely FUNtastic."

Producer Ektaa shared, "So humble and loving yet, only next time, I’ll be more prepared when you play a prank on me."

"Such an honour to work with you, sir, you are a force to reckoned with," she added.

The Priyadarshan's directorial is being backed by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay's production house, Cape of Good Films.

Co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali, the story for "Bhooth Bangla" has been penned by Akash A Kaushik with screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. The dialogues for the much-awaited drama have been provided by Rohan Shankar.

Along with Akshay and Gabbi, the project also has on board Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Mithila Palkar, and Jaaved Jaaferi in prominent roles, along with others.

"Bhooth Bangla" is slated to reach the cinema halls on April 2, 2026.

