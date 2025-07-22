It was really possible with his vision: TVS MD on PM Modi’s idea of introducing motorcycle racing in Kutch

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) TVS Motor Company Managing Director Sudarshan Venu has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing a visionary boost to tourism in Gujarat’s Kutch region by encouraging the concept of motorcycle racing.

According to Venu, the initiative helped transform the desert expanse into a magnet for motor enthusiasts and tourists alike.

While sharing his experience with the 'Modi Story', Venu recalled a conversation he had with the Prime Minister that led to the bold idea of combining motorcycle sport with tourism in Kutch.

"I was fortunate to talk to him a bit about what we are doing on racing. And he said you must develop tourism in India, and use these opportunities for that and do something in Kutch, during the Kutch festival. And we got hundreds of riders to ride there, to do stunt shows, to engage with the local community, but also to get riders from all parts to come there and see what Kutch is, a really beautiful place, and to expose everybody to that. And further, the brand of India in India and abroad," Venu said.

"It creates both a sense of confidence, a sense of exploration, a sense of fun, and this was really possible with PM Modi's vision,” he added.

Praising the Prime Minister’s wide-ranging influence on Indian industry, Venu added, "On the other hand, you also see him (addressing) tangible issues, how do we make in India, how do we design in India? How do MSMEs prosper? So at multiple levels, he is able to connect with people and give them ideas and inspire them to do better. That is really important. So I really cherish these ideas and try to implement them."

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi met with Sudarshan Venu and Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company.

During the meeting, they presented the Prime Minister with the TVSM x Rann Utsav 2025 Coffee Table Book, which showcases the beauty of Kutch and the synergy between motorsports and regional tourism.

“Glad to have met Shri Venu Srinivasan Ji and Mr. Sudarshan Venu. I commend them for the effort to chronicle the beauty of Kutch and also encourage motorcyclists to go there,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X following the meeting.

TVS's motorcycle racing initiative in Kutch has now become a case study in how motorsports and festivals can come together to create lasting tourism value, all driven by the Prime Minister’s vision of showcasing India’s diverse landscapes and talent.

