It’s not my business, Man City has ‘to think’ about De Bruyne’s future: Guardiola

Manchester, Jan 3 (IANS) With Kevin de Bruyne entering the final six months of his contract at Manchester City, head coach Pep Guardiola has claimed the ‘club has to think’ about the Belgian’s future as he is now allowed to explore his options and talk with foreign clubs over pre-contract agreements.

DeBruyne joined Manchester City in 2015 and saw a career resurgence unlike no other. The Belgian has gone on to represent the club in 399 games and scored 104 goals whilst providing 171 assists, out of which 114 have come in the Premier League making him the second highest assist provider in league history.

Guardiola remained adamant that De Bruyne’s futire is the club’s decision and not his business.

"It's not my business,” said Pep in a press conference. "He's had problems in the last year and a half like many players but when he is consistent and fit he is a really important player for us. Decisive player for us. But it is about how he is going to perform for us until the end of the season, the club, his age and many other things, so I think the club has to think about it.”

The four-time defending champions were on a five-game winless streak before their 2-0 win against Leicester City in their last game. Guardiola stressed the importance of winning games in context of their confidence.

"It was a game where we didn’t play at our best level. We won but games are like that in football. It is good for the mood to get results. We are away from being consistent with results but we have another chance to get a victory against West Ham which will help in the future,” he added.

Manchester City are currently sixth in the PL table having won nine, drawn four and lost six of their 19 games played.

