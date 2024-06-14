It is our resolve to build developed India by 2047: PM Modi at G7 Summit

Apulia (Italy), June 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it is our resolve to build a developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047, adding that India is among the first few nations to formulate a national strategy on artificial intelligence (AI).

Addressing the G7 Outreach Session attended by top world leaders, PM Modi said that it was our commitment that no section of society should be left behind.

He stressed that it is our resolve to build a developed India by 2047.

"We are making every possible effort to fulfil our commitment to achieve the target of Net Zero by 2070," PM Modi told the gathering.

Together, "we should make efforts to make the coming time a 'Green Era'," PM Modi stated.

Drawing attention to challenges faced by countries of the Global South, he said that India considers it its responsibility to put the priorities and concerns of countries of the Global South on the world stage.

PM Modi held key bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Admiring his commitment to serve people, the Prime Minister extended an invitation to Pope Francis to visit India at an early date. French President Macron hailed the momentum in Indo-French cooperation in several fields following his bilateral meeting with PM Modi on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit. In his meeting with PM Sunak, PM Modi said it was a delight to meet him in Italy.

"I reiterated my commitment to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the third term of the NDA Government. There is great scope to deepen ties in sectors like semiconductors, technology and trade. We also talked about further cementing ties in the defence sector," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

