Bengal bypolls: Left Front announces candidates for 3 Assembly seats, leaves one for Congress

Kolkata, June 14 (IANS) The CPI-M-led Left Front in West Bengal on Friday announced the names of candidates for three of the four Assembly constituencies that will be going for bypolls on July 10.

The three Assembly constituencies are Bagda in North 24 Parganas district, Ranaghat-Dakshin in Nadia district, and Maniktala in Kolkata.

However, Left Front insiders said that a decision has been made to leave the Raiganj Assembly constituency in North Dinajpur district for the Congress, as part of the continuing seat-sharing agreement between the two parties forged for the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Of the three assembly constituencies for which the Left Front have announced candidates, the CPI-M will be contesting from Ranaghat-Dakshin and Maniktala, while the All India Forward Bloc will contest from Bagda. The CPI-M candidates from Ranaghat-Dakshin and Maniktala are Orinda Biswas and Rajib Majumdar, respectively, while the Forward Bloc candidate from Bagda is Gouraditya Biswas.

The ruling Trinamool Congress announced the names of the candidates for all four constituencies earlier in the day. The BJP is yet to name candidates for the bypolls.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.