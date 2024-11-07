It has been a testing few months now, says Markram on South Africa’s recent T20I form

Durban, Nov 7 (IANS) Since losing to India by seven runs in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup final at Barbados, South Africa’s form in the format hasn’t been the brightest. They lost 3-0 to West Indies and had a 1-1 result against Ireland in the UAE. Aiden Markram, South Africa’s skipper, has admitted that the last few months for them in the format have been testing but was optimistic to see bright days for his team, as they face India in the series opener at Kingsmead on Friday.

"It has been a testing a few months now. Obviously, we have addressed the reasons behind it, growth opportunities, things that are going to make cricketers better in South Africa over a long period of time," said Markram in the pre-series press conference.

“But as a captain, obviously, it hurts your pride and I have got a lot of pride wearing this badge and want to carry it forward and obviously want to win games and win series for South Africa.”

“But you lock into the bigger picture, you lock into how much it is going to help cricket in South Africa moving forward. Sometimes you have to go through these tough times and hopefully, there will be some light at the end of the tunnel for us as a team," said Markram.

The four-match T20I series between South Africa and India is also happening in the backdrop of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, set to happen in Jeddah on November 24 and 25. Good showings against India can count for IPL deals for many South African players.

“As we all know, a lot of things can fall into place for players and we’re fortunate that we play in a series against (India) pretty much just before the auction happens. So that would pretty much be the bonus of doing well, firstly, collectively and for the individuals that put their hands up,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s your motivation to do well when you play for your country but it’s the bonus that potentially could follow. “In the camp, I don’t think there’s been many discussions along those lines. But again, if guys put the hands up, do well, and it leads to more, I would certainly be really chuffed for them,” added Markram.

