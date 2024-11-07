President Murmu credits Navy for peaceful Indian Ocean Region, hails gender-inclusivity

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday credited the Indian Navy's "readiness and steadfast commitment" for enabling the country to ensure a "safe and peaceful environment" in the Indian Ocean Region.

Attending the ‘Day at Sea’ event in Goa on board INS Vikrant, she witnessed several naval operations including Mig 29K take-off and landing, missile firing drills from the warship, and submarine operations.

The President was also briefed on the role and charter of the Indian Navy and the concept of operations. She also interacted with the crew of INS Vikrant.

In her address to the fleet, which was broadcast to all units at sea, the President said: "I am impressed to see our vibrant and

energetic Naval warriors who are committed to safeguard the country’s maritime interests."

"Earlier, I had witnessed the Navy's combat prowess during the Navy Day Operational Demonstration at Visakhapatnam in December 2022. Today, sailing with you in a combat formation onboard India's indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant is indeed a unique experience. I feel reassured that our maritime frontiers and the vast oceanic space that surrounds our great nation are in the safe hands of the Indian Navy," she added,

The President stressed that India has a rich maritime history of over several thousand years, and is also blessed with a favourable maritime geography.

"With a coastline over 7,500 km long, India’s maritime geography presents several opportunities for economic growth, regional connectivity and strategic influence. We have a huge maritime potential which we should leverage in our journey of becoming a developed nation," she said.

President Murmu said that the "ongoing flux" in the global geo-political and security environment, especially in the maritime domain, requires "that we continue to strengthen our naval power to safeguard and pursue our national maritime interests in the region and beyond".

"It is through the readiness and steadfast commitment of the Indian Navy that India has ensured a safe and peaceful environment in the Indian Ocean Region," she said.

She stated that India’s maritime might has got a significant boost with the induction and operationalisation of the INS Vikrant, the commissioning of India's second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine INS Arighaat, and the addition of advanced frontline warships and cutting-edge naval infrastructure. These achievements have cemented India’s status as a formidable regional power, the President said.

President Murmu also said that she was happy to note that going beyond the induction of women across all ranks and roles, the Indian Navy "has undertaken proactive measures to leverage the complete combat potential of our women sea warriors".

Noting that the Navy has appointed its first woman Commanding Officer of a warship, decided that the women will pilot naval aircraft, and recently, got its first woman helicopter pilot too, she said that these achievements are significant in the Indian Navy’s efforts to promote gender inclusivity.

