Israeli forces say released one hostage alive from Gaza

Jerusalem, Aug 27 (IANS) Israeli forces said Tuesday they have rescued a 52-year-old hostage from the Gaza Strip.

The hostage, identified as Qaid Farhan Alkadi, is a Bedouin resident of Rahat city in southern Israel who was abducted in Hamas's attack in October last year, said the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet domestic security agency in a joint statement.

The man was released in a "complex" operation in southern Gaza, according to the statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

"He is in a stable medical condition and is being transferred for medical checks at a hospital," said the statement, adding that the man's family has been updated on his release.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

