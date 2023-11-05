Israel to hold candle light ceremony in memory of Oct 7 victims

Tel Aviv, Nov 5 (IANS) Israelis will hold a candle lighting ceremony at the Western Wall on November 6 in memory of 1,400 persons killed during October 7 Hamas attack.

The Western Wall is the most holy site in the Jewish faith.

The ceremony will take place at 6 pm on Monday where the victim families will participate along with others.

The participants will also recite Psalms in memory of victims.

