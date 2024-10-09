Iraqi militant group claims four drone attacks in Israel

Baghdad, Oct 9 (IANS) The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, claimed responsibility on Wednesday for four drone attacks on four "vital" sites in Israel.

In an online statement, the group said it had launched two drone strikes on targets in northern and southern Israel, with two additional attacks aimed at locations in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, reports Xinhua news agency.

The group stated that the assaults were carried out "in solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon" and vowed to continue striking "the enemy's strongholds."

The statement did not specify the exact locations of the targeted sites, nor did it mention any casualties.

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has repeatedly attacked Israeli and US positions in the region, expressing support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The militia has stepped up its attacks as Israel has intensified strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon.

