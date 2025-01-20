Iranian army stages two-day drill in northeastern province

Tehran, Jan 20 (IANS) The Iranian army's ground force launched a two-day military drill on Sunday in the northeastern Khorasan Razavi province, said local authorities.

The exercise aims to enhance the troops' combat capabilities and showcase the Iranian armed forces' new weapons and gears, according to a press release from the army's public relations on Monday.

The first stage of the exercise, involving artillery, armoured, airborne, drone, electronic warfare and missile units, began in Torbat-e Jam County on Sunday night, it said.

In the first phase of the "offensive-security" drill, the ground force's special rapid reaction units practiced capturing mock terrorist leaders and senior members before they could enter the country, carrying out specialised operations with drones, missiles, bombs, helicopters and armored vehicles, it added.

The Iranian armed forces have conducted several drills over the past few days and plan to hold more during the coming weeks to maintain and enhance their military preparedness against potential threats, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier this month, Iran's armed forces held a large-scale joint air defence exercise near the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Isfahan province.

The 'Eqtedar' (Power) 1403 exercise was launched in the first week of the year on the orders of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defence Base Commander Qader Rahimzadeh, IRIB TV said.

The first phase involved Aerospace Force units of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) conducting "all-out point defence of the nuclear site against numerous aerial threats under tough electronic warfare conditions," according to IRIB.

IRGC spokesman Ali-Mohammad Naeini said that the annual drills aim to maintain and improve military preparedness, counter potential military threats and acts of sabotage, and boost national morale.

Iran signed a nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to put some curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the removal of sanctions. The United States, however, pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to scale back its commitments under the deal.

The talks to revive the JCPOA began in April 2021 in Vienna, Austria. Despite several rounds of talks, no significant breakthrough has been achieved.

