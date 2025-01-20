Aarogyasri Services Remain Suspended Across Telangana Hospitals

Thousands of underprivileged families in Telangana are struggling as Aarogyasri health scheme services remain suspended at several corporate hospitals. The suspension has led to a blame game between the Telangana government and the opposition BRS party.

BRS MLA T. Harish Rao accused the Congress government of negligence, stating that unpaid dues have stopped the scheme, leaving patients without critical care. He urged the government to clear payments to hospitals and ensure the continuation of Aarogyasri services for those in need.

In response, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha defended the government, claiming that the BRS-led administration neglected Aarogyasri for over a decade. He explained that the current government inherited unpaid dues of ₹730 crore and outdated package rates, which are being addressed step by step.

The Telangana Aarogyasri Network Hospitals Association confirmed that many small and mid-level corporate hospitals stopped services on January 10. Dr. V. Rakesh, President of the Association, criticized the lack of a clear policy for timely payments. He pointed out that the government owes hospitals ₹1,200 crore from as far back as 2015, creating uncertainty about the scheme's future.

Aarogyasri, which serves over 3.2 crore cardholders, provides free medical care to low-income families. However, with services suspended, vulnerable sections of society are now struggling to access essential healthcare.