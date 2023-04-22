IPL 2023: Fleming confirms Stokes on sidelines for another week due to latest injury setback

Chennai, April 22 (IANS) After securing a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming revealed fast-bowling all-rounder Ben Stokes will be on the sidelines, most likely for another week after his latest injury setback.

Stokes, who is also England's Test captain, has played just two out of Chennai's six matches so far in IPL 2023 due to a toe injury, apart from also nursing a troublesome left knee issue.

"He had another little setback yesterday, so he's probably a few days or a week away at least. This is a challenge. Now the team is playing well. The first thing is him being fit and then if we have a headache around selection."

"Our priority is getting Ben fit and ready to play, that's what we are concentrating on. At the moment, he's not quite ready. But as soon as he is, we'll worry about the next part, which is how the team works," said Fleming in the post-match press conference.

Fleming also showered praise on left-handed opener Devon Conway for his unbeaten 77 off 57 balls, laced with 12 fours and a six, which set the foundation for Chennai to chase down 135 in 18.4 overs. It was also Conway's third consecutive fifty of IPL 2023, where he also shared an 87-run opening stand with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"Conway's batting is what we expect. He thinks that he is out of form, but he keeps tuning out runs. His fifty was an absolute clinic to watch, especially that over against Marco Jansen (took 23 runs in the sixth over). He's really skilful, and the other thing is that he's in a good spot, and it's the combination with Ruturaj," added Fleming.

Chennai, the four-time IPL champions, will now face two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday evening.

