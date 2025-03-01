Ramadan 2025 USA: Dates, Sehri and Iftar Times

The sacred month of Ramadan, a time of fasting, prayer, and spiritual development for Muslims across the globe, has begun in the United States. The crescent moon, which signifies the start of Ramadan, was spotted in Saudi Arabia on February 28, marking the beginning of the holy month.

Ramadan Timings in the United States

In the United States, Muslims will fast on Saturday, March 1, 2025, as their first day of fasting. The Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (meal to break the fast) timings differ from city to city based on geography. Large cities such as New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles will have different Sehri and Iftar times, with minor variations during the month as the days become longer.

The Significance of Ramadan

Based on Islamic tradition, Ramadan is an opportunity for reflection, personal improvement, and fellowship. Muslims refrain from eating and drinking between dawn and sunset, abstaining to create self-discipline, compassion towards the needy, and greater affiliation with religion.

Ramadan in the United States

In the United States, where Islam is the third-largest religion, more than 3 million Muslims keep the Ramadan fast. By knowing the Ramadan schedule 2025, they can keep Iftar and Sehr as per the Ramadan calendar 2025 USA.

Keeping Ramadan in Various Cities

To get the right prayer times, Muslims are advised to check IslamicFinder or Hamariweb, which give the exact timings of Sehri and Iftar in different cities of the United States. Some of the major cities and their timings are:

Phoenix: Sehr 05:47 AM, Iftar 6:26 PM

Los Angeles: Sehr 05:12 AM, Iftar 5:51 PM

New York City: Sehr 05:13 AM, Iftar 5:48 PM

Chicago: Sehr 05:08 AM, Iftar 5:42 PM

Conclusion

As the holy month starts, Muslims all over the United States are getting ready for a month of moral development, self-reflection, and communal bonding. With the appearance of the crescent moon, the wait for Eid al-Fitr, a significant Islamic festival celebrating the end of Ramadan, has started.

Also read: Ramadan 2025 Fasting Timetable: Sehri and Iftar Times