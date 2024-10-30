November 1: Diwali holiday for schools in New York!

New York City to Celebrate Diwali by Closing Schools for the First Time in History and Illuminating Iconic Landmark Glowing. The city that never sleeps is ready to welcome the festival of lights in a big way. For the first time in its history, schools in New York City will be closed on November 1 to mark the importance of this cultural event.

Deputy Commissioner Dilip Chauhan of the Mayor's Office for International Affairs said, "This year, Diwali takes on a great importance. As part of this landmark, the One World Trade Center will light up its facade with colours of the festival, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness."

This act has shown the acceptance of multiculturalism on the part of New York City, encouraging a diversified atmosphere in its place. Closure of schools during Diwali will represent this awareness among the community toward increasing the Indian-American community's contribution and importance in their city.

Also read: Hero Yash Toxic Movie's Controversy over Trees Cutting