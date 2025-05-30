International Potato Day: Debunking 10 Myths About the Beloved Vegetable

Did you know that the world’s first potato was cultivated in the Andes Mountains of South America over 7,000 years ago? Its widespread consumption, large-scale production, global appeal, and versatility make it the world’s most popular vegetable.

To celebrate this versatile crop, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) designated May 30 as the International Day of the Potato in December 2023. The initiative aims to raise awareness about the potato’s nutritional, economic, environmental, and cultural value.

Despite being the fourth most important food crop after rice, wheat, and maize, the potato is often associated with unhealthy foods—overshadowing the many nutrients it offers.

On the occasion of International Day of the Potato, let’s bust some common myths surrounding this beloved vegetable.

1. Myth: Potatoes make you fat

Fact: Potatoes themselves are low in fat and calories (about 110 calories per medium potato). It's often the preparation method—like frying or loading them with butter and cheese—that adds extra calories.

2. Myth: Potatoes have no nutritional value

Fact: Potatoes are rich in vitamin C, vitamin B6, potassium, fiber, and antioxidants. They're more than just carbs.

3. Myth: Only sweet potatoes are healthy

Fact: While sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene, regular white potatoes also provide key nutrients. Both can be part of a healthy diet.

4. Myth: You should avoid potatoes if you have diabetes

Fact: Diabetics can eat potatoes in moderation. Pairing them with protein or healthy fats and choosing boiled or baked over fried can reduce their glycemic impact.

5. Myth: Potato skins are bad for you

Fact: The skin is the most nutritious part, full of fiber, iron, and B vitamins. Just wash thoroughly to remove dirt and pesticides.

6. Myth: Green potatoes are safe to eat if you peel them

Fact: Green potatoes contain solanine, a natural toxin. Even peeling may not remove it all. If a potato has turned green or tastes bitter, it’s best to toss it.

7. Myth: Instant mashed potatoes are just as healthy

Fact: Instant potatoes are highly processed, often with added sodium and preservatives, and they lack some of the nutrients found in fresh potatoes.

8. Myth: Raw potatoes are healthier than cooked

Fact: Raw potatoes are hard to digest and may contain harmful compounds. Cooking not only makes them safer but also enhances nutrient absorption.

9. Myth: Potatoes should be avoided in low-carb diets

Fact: While potatoes are a source of carbs, they're also complex carbohydrates, which digest slower and can be included in small portions in many balanced diets.

10. Myth: Purple and red potatoes are just colourful gimmicks

Fact: These varieties often contain more antioxidants (like anthocyanins and carotenoids) than white potatoes, offering extra health benefits.