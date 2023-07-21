Instead of making false equivalence with Cong-ruled states, dismiss Manipur CM: Kharge to PM

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not making a statement in the House over Manipur violence, accusing him of making false equivalence with grand old party governed states instead of dismissing its Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.He also lambasted the Prime Minister, saying that INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) expects him to "make an elaborate statement in Parliament today, not just on one incident, but on the 80-day violence".

In a tweet, Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said, "Narendra Modi ji, you did not make a statement inside the Parliament, yesterday. If you were angry then instead of making false equivalence with Congress governed states, you could have first dismissed your Chief Minister of Manipur."

"INDIA expects you to make an elaborate statement in the Parliament today, not just on one incident, but on the 80-day violence that your government in the state and the centre has presided upon, looking absolutely helpless and remorseless," Kharge added.

His remarks came a day after PM Modi on Thursday broke his silence on Manipur violence for the first time.

"Today, my heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident of Manipur which has surfaced, for any civilised society, this is a very shameful incident," PM Modi told reporters in the Parliament House Complex ahead of the beginning of the Monsoon Session, referring to the horrific video which went viral on social media, of two women being paraded naked in Manipur.

He said, "This incident is an insult for the entire nation as it has shamed 140 crore countrymen. The incident which happened with the women in Manipur can never be forgiven. I assure the countrymen that no one will be spared."

However, he went on to club the incidents of violence in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh (both Congress-ruled states) also in his statement.

"The incident might be from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Manipur, the culprit should not go scot-free in any corner of the country," the prime minister said.

The opposition has been seeking Modi's response on violence in Manipur in Parliament, where since the past more than two months, hundreds have been killed and thousands have been displaced due to ethnic clashes between the majority Meitei community and Christian Kukis.

Several opposition members on Friday gave notices for adjournment motion on Manipur in both Houses.

On Thursday, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha saw protests by the Congress-led opposition members on the issue, which led to adjournments there.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.