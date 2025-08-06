Installed solar PV module manufacturing capacity reaches 91.6 GW in India: Centre

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) India's installed solar PV module manufacturing capacity has reached 91.6 GW, according to the approved list of models and manufacturers (ALMM), the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India, has been consistently bringing out policies such as production linked incentive (PLI), domestic content requirement (DCR) and others to encourage domestic solar manufacturing," Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State of New and Renewable Energy and Power, said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

The companies setting up solar manufacturing capacity can set up their manufacturing units anywhere in India, the minister said.

As per ALMM issued on June 30, seven solar module manufacturing units with an aggregate capacity of 10.12 GW have been installed in Rajasthan, the minister informed.

The government is also implementing a scheme for “Development of Solar Parks and Ultra Mega Solar Power Projects.”

Under the scheme, there is a provision for Central Financial Assistance (CFA) of up to Rs 20 lakh per MW or 30 per cent of the project cost, whichever is lower, for development of the parks, according to the minister.

In addition, a CFA of up to Rs 25 lakh per Solar Park is provided for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report.

Under the scheme, the government has sanctioned 10 solar parks of cumulative capacity 10,276 MW in Rajasthan, the minister informed.

To boost domestic solar manufacturing, the government has undertaken several strategic initiatives.

One of the key measures is the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for High Efficiency Solar PV Modules, with a financial outlay of Rs 24,000 crore.

This scheme aims to establish a Giga Watt-scale manufacturing capacity within the country, as per the written reply.

Additionally, to promote the use of domestically manufactured solar components, the government has mandated the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) under several subsidy-linked schemes like the CPSU Scheme Phase-II, PM-KUSUM, and PM Surya Ghar- Muft Bijli Yojana.

Furthermore, public procurement policies give preference to "Make in India" products, wherein only "Class-I local suppliers" — with at least 50 per cent local content — are eligible to bid for certain renewable energy-related goods and services.

