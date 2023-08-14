India's sterilisation equipment mkt to reach $170 mn in 2033: Report

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) The sterilisation equipment market in India is expected to reach $170 million in 2033, according to a report on Monday.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, India's sterilisation market witnessed a remarkable transformation, where sterilisation devices emerged as unwavering defenders of healthcare, safeguarding countless lives.

The report by GlobalData, a leading data, and analytics company showed that the demand for sterilisation methods continues to increase owing to the growing awareness of disinfection and sterilisation among healthcare personnel and the general population.

It further revealed that autoclaves are the major revenue contributors within the physical sterilisers market, accounting for around 35 per cent of the total sterilisation equipment market in 2023 in India, owing to their effectiveness and reliability.

"The increasing emphasis on the exploration and adoption of advanced sterilisation methods is gaining momentum, reshaping the sterilisation processes across the diverse industries, particularly in healthcare. These advancements are making it possible to sterilise a wider range of items, including delicate medical devices and heat-sensitive materials," said Jyoti Sharma, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement.

As the demand for advanced sterilisation technologies continues to grow, it is likely to expect more innovations in this space in future.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has transformed India's approach to infection control. Medical practitioners are now prioritising safety measures more than ever before. The continuously evolving healthcare infrastructure, mounting requirements for medical devices, and rising emphasis on hygiene have rendered India an attractive destination for companies planning to invest in the sterilisation equipment market," Sharma said.

