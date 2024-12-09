India's Kush Maini wins historic Formula 2 Constructors’ Championship at Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi, Dec 9 (IANS) Kush Maini scripts history again in the Formula 2 2024 season. The Invicta Racing team clinched the F2 Constructor’s Championship, making the 24-year-old the first and only Indian to win a FIA Constructors’ World Championship at the pinnacle of Junior Formula.

This monumental achievement adds to a stellar year for Kush, who earlier became the first Indian to claim an F2 pole position. Despite the ups and downs of the season, Kush played a pivotal role in Invicta's success, securing five podiums, including a race win in Hungary. His pole position in Jeddah set the tone for the team’s dominant campaign, culminating in their victory by a 34.5-point margin over Campos Racing - Kush’s former team.

For the final race, Maini put on a solid qualifying round in Abu Dhabi resulting in P6 and had even better starts in both races. He gained 6 positions in the sprint on his first lap and 3 in the feature on his first lap. However, some damage on his floor put him on the back foot for the sprint, while a stalled pitstop hampered his plans of finishing the season on a high in the feature race on Sunday.

“Not the year I wanted it to be given how we started, but still a lot of positives to take away including a Constructors Championship. Thank you to everyone at Invicta for a good run and wish them all the luck for the future. Looking forward to what’s next for me and raring to go for next year,” said Maini after the stupendous feat.

This historic victory not only cements Maini's place in Indian motorsport history but also underscores his resilience and determination throughout a challenging yet rewarding season. As he looks ahead to the next chapter of his journey, Kush carries the hopes of a nation aspiring for greater representation on the global motorsport stage.

