Indian deaf cricket team completes 5-0 clean sweep of Sri Lanka

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) The Indian deaf cricket team completed a resounding 5-0 sweep of Sri Lanka in the bilateral ODI Deaf Cricket Series held from December 2 to 8. The series was played at the DDA Roshanara Club with the final match concluding in a thrilling 13-run victory for India.

India posted a competitive total of 289 all out in 49.5 overs. In response, Sri Lanka were all out for 276 in 48.4 overs, handing India a hard-fought victory and completing the series clean sweep. This victory capped a memorable week for the Indian team, which had prepared intensively in the lead-up to the series.

Led by captain Virendra Singh, the Indian team’s performance was particularly impressive, with Santosh Kumar Mahopatra emerging as the best batter of the series. Mahopatra accumulated 325 runs at an average of 65, including a century and two half-centuries. On the bowling front, the Indian squad’s discipline and teamwork stood out, securing the series with consistent performances.

Sri Lanka’s Gimadu Malkam led his team admirably, but the standout performer for the visitors was Alanrose Kalep, who was named the Man of the Series. Kalep claimed 12 wickets over four innings, making him the top wicket-taker of the series. Sai Akash of India was awarded the Man of the Match for his impactful performance in the final game.

The bilateral series was hosted by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) – a member of the Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC), which works closely with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the promotion of cricket amongst the hearing-impaired athletes all over the world.

Players from both teams leveraged the unique opportunity to showcase their talents and they proved their mettle in each match of the series. The Indian squad was led by captain Virendra Singh and included 15 players from across the nation.

