Indian Coast Guard to enhance maritime cooperation with Philippines

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) In a significant step towards bolstering the bilateral cooperation between India and Philippines, Indian Coast Guard has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The first ever bilateral meeting between both the maritime agencies signifies the dedication in strengthening the professional bonds by sharing best practices, conducting joint exercises and enhancing training collaborations, the ministry of defence said this on Tuesday.

The defence Ministry official said that this initiative will enhance the maritime cooperation between the two countries. The MoU was signed by DG Rakesh Pal, Director General Indian Coast Guard and CG Admiral Artemio M Abu, Commandant, PCG at the Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi on 22 August. Both the sides held their first bilateral meeting on a range of maritime issues.

According to the ministry of defence the MoU inked on Tuesday seeks to enhance the professional linkage between the two Coast Guards in the domain of Maritime Law Enforcement (MLE), Maritime Search & Rescue (M-SAR) and Marine Pollution Response (MPR).

The implementation of this MoU will enhance bilateral maritime cooperation between the two nations for ensuring safe, secure and clean seas in the region, the defence ministry official added.

A five member delegation of PCG is on an official tour of India from 20-24 August 2023. Earlier, the delegation visited Goa on 21 August, where they witnessed the operational capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

During the visit, the delegation was also provided with a customer demonstration flight on the Indian Coast Guard Advance Light Helicopter MK-III. The delegates also visited Indian Coast Guard Ship Sujeet built by Goa Shipyard Limited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.