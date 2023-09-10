India’s G20 Presidency leaves indelible mark on world stage: Rajnath

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful conclusion of the G20 Summit, saying that 'India’s Presidency under the visionary leadership of PM Modi has left an indelible mark on the world stage'.He said that the historic G20 Summit in New Delhi has successfully concluded. The consensus reached during the summit marked a historic milestone in bridging the global trust deficit and cultivating global trust and confidence.

The Delhi G20 Declaration, encompassing a consensus statement on the Ukraine war and other actionable tasks, demonstrates India's remarkable ability to bring the nations closer and transcend their differences for a common objective, the Defence Minister added.

The Defence Minister said that G20 India has launched the 'India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor', enhancing India's strategic involvement with the Arabian Peninsula and Europe. This initiative presents a unique opportunity for India to establish long-lasting connectivity between India and Arabia.

Rajnath Singh said, "Under India's G20 Presidency, the African Union has been given permanent membership in the Group, fostering inclusivity and deepening cooperation with Africa. The admission of the African Union into the G20 is a significant achievement for PM Modi’s 'Global South' initiative."

PM Narendra Modi has successfully demonstrated Bharat's prowess as both a 'Vishwa Guru' and 'Vishwa Bandhu', he added.

"His inclusive and people-centric approach has truly defined Bharat's G20 Presidency. I congratulate PM Modi for his exemplary leadership and vision," Rajnath Singh said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.