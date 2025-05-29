India’s defence production surges to all-time high of Rs 1.46 lakh crore: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) India’s indigenous defence production has surged to an all-time high of Rs 1.46 lakh crore, with exports increasing to a record Rs 24,000 crore in 2024-25, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Summit here, Rajnath Singh said, “Our defence production, which was only Rs 43,000 crore 10 to 11 years ago, has now crossed a record figure of Rs 1,46,000 crore, with the private sector’s contribution of over Rs 32,000 crore. Our defence exports, which were around Rs 600-700 crore 10 years ago, have surpassed a record figure of Rs 24,000 crore today.”

He described Make in India as crucial for security and prosperity, stating that the use of indigenous systems during Operation Sindoor has proved that India has the power to penetrate any armour of the enemy.

“Our weapons, systems, sub-systems, components, and services are reaching around 100 countries. Over 16,000 MSMEs associated with the defence sector have become the backbone of the supply chain. These companies are not only strengthening our self-reliance journey, but are also providing employment to lakhs of people,” the minister said.

He further stated that the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme execution model, will open an opportunity for the private sector to participate in a mega defence project along with public sector companies for the first time, further bolstering the Make in India drive in the defence industry which played a key role in the success of Operation Sindoor.

The minister termed the execution model for the AMCA programme to build 5th generation fighter aircraft in India as a bold and decisive step, which will take the domestic aerospace sector to greater heights.

“Under the AMCA project, the plan is to develop five prototypes, which will be followed by series production. It is a key milepost in the history of the Make-in-India programme,” he said.

Highlighting the success of Make in India during Operation Sindoor, Singh stated that the Indian Armed Forces were able to take effective action against terrorism in Pakistan and PoK with the strengthened indigenous defence capabilities.

Rajnath Singh again made it clear that PoK is a part of India, and the people who got geographically and politically separated will, sooner or later, voluntarily return to India. “The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is committed to its resolve of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Most of the people in PoK have a deep connection with India. There are only a few who have been misled,” he said.

The defence minister emphasised that the government has given priority to policy clarity, indigenisation, economic resilience and strategic autonomy, and the success of these efforts can be ensured only when all the stakeholders, including innovators, entrepreneurs, and manufacturers, become strong partners in this national mission. He exhorted the Indian industry to focus on national interests, more than company interests. “If securing company interests is your karma, safeguarding national interests is your dharma,” he said.

Sharing his views on the theme of the summit ‘Building Trust & India First’, Singh stated that it is a matter of great pride that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become the fourth largest economy. “Today, India is not just a consumer of defence technology, but has also become a producer and exporter. When the world approaches us for high-end defence systems, it is not just a market indication, it is a respect for our capability,” he said.

Rajnath Singh further stated that today India is not only producing fighter aircraft and missile systems, but it is also getting ready for New Age Warfare Technology. “Our progress in the field of Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Defence, Unmanned Systems, and Space-Based Security is being recognised on the global stage,” he added.

