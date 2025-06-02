India, Japan agree on deepening maritime ties

Oslo, June 2 (IANS) India’s Minister of Ports, Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal held a bilateral meeting with Terada Yoshimichi, Japan’s Vice Minister here on Monday to boost cooperation between the two countries in shipbuilding, ports, smart islands, and maritime training for a globally sustainable future.

Sonowal’s discussions with Yoshimichi, Japan’s vice minister for International Affairs, and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport & Tourism (MLITT) were aimed at deepening maritime relations between the two countries in multiple areas including investment by Japanese Shipyards, collaboration on port digitisation and green port initiatives. An increase in R&D cooperation, upskilling human resources and employment of Indian seafarers in Japan were also discussed, according to an official statement.

The two ministers held discussion on using sustainable technologies, disaster-resilient infrastructure, and enhanced connectivity to enable Andaman Nicobar islands and Lakshwadeep islands to be converted into Smart Islands.

Acknowledging the rich expertise of Japan in developing island territories, Sarbananda Sonowal said: "Japan’s expertise in this area is highly valued. We see scope for joint work in the Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands, particularly in deploying renewable energy, smart mobility systems, and digital infrastructure. These initiatives will further our shared commitment to ecological conservation and regional maritime security."

The meeting also focused on increasing partnership between Indian and Japanese shipyards including greenfield investment such as Imabari Shipbuilding in Andhra Pradesh and others. Opportunities for co-development of ports and maritime industrial clusters as clean energy hubs were also gauged for mutual cooperation.

Sonowal expressed India’s interest in leading Japanese shipbuilding companies such as Imabari Shipbuilding, JMUC, Kanagawa Dockyard, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to explore joint ventures and collaborative arrangements with Indian shipyards.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said: "Relations between India and Japan have a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilisational ties. Our collaboration under the Quad framework and the India-Japan-Australia Supply Chain Resilience Initiative reflects our shared commitment to strengthening regional maritime security and economic integration. India appreciates Japan’s leadership in key initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), and the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT)."

As India moves ahead to transform its maritime sector under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is advancing port infrastructure, green shipping, shipbuilding, and digitalisation under ‘Maritime India Vision 2030.’ India seeks Japan’s participation in these transformative initiatives.

Yoshimichi said that Japan has been participating in the development of railway infrastructure in India and is now ‘very interested in the maritime sector’ as well. Prospects of mutual collaboration in shipbuilding and training of seafarers were discussed and considered positively. He expressed satisfaction over the meeting.

Emphasising the need to deepen bilateral ties in maritime training and development, as well as cooperation in research and development, both sides agreed to further strengthen collaboration in the maritime sector, especially on sustainable maritime technologies and next-generation ship design.

Sonowal said that India is keen on signing an MoU with Japan for a collaboration with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Indian universities, and public agencies.

On upskilling and employment of India’s human capital, Sonowal said: “India currently has over 154,000 trained seafarers which is capable of support and supplement Japan’s maritime workforce. India is ready and keen to facilitate Japanese maritime player’s interest in training Indian engineers and workers through structured programmes.”

Sonowal said: “We deeply value the relationship with Japan. Under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, India aims to scale new heights with a target of five trillion yen (Rs 3.2 lakh crore) in investments with Japan by 2027. India will work closely with Japan toward a sustainable future, guided by our shared vision of advanced maritime cooperation that contributes meaningfully to global progress & mutual benefit for both countries.”

The Union Minister also offered Japan a partnership in India’s Maritime Heritage Museum (NMHC) project at Lothal in Gujarat which also serves as a world-class centre for heritage tourism, education, and research in the maritime sector.

Besides, he extended an invitation to Vice Minister Terada Yoshimichi for participation at the India Maritime Week, 2025 in Mumbai between 27th and 31st October this year.

