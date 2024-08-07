India exported non-basmati rice worth $123 million in April-May

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) India exported non-basmati rice worth $ 122.7 million during April-May in the current financial year. The government is closely monitoring the production, availability and export situation to assess suitable policy intervention, as per Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada's written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The non-basmati rice exports came down to $852.53 million in 2023-24, from $2.2 billion in 2022-23 and $2 billion in 2021-22, according to the data provided by the minister.

He also informed that the export of non-basmati white rice has been banned since July 20, 2023. However, export is allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to friendly countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their government.

India has exported non-basmati rice to Maldives (1,24,218.36 MT), Mauritius (14,000 MT), Malawi (1,000 MT), Zimbabwe (1,000 MT), and Namibia (1,000 MT). MT is metric tonnes during the current financial year so far.

In 2023-24, the country exported rice to 17 countries including Bhutan (79,000 MT), Mauritius (14,000 MT), Singapore (50,000 MT), UAE (75,000 MT), Nepal (95,000 MT), Cameroon (1,90,000 MT), Cote d' Ivore (1,42,000 MT), Guinea (1,42,000 MT), and Malaysia (1,70,000 MT).

The other countries are Philippines (2,95,000 MT), Seychelles (800 MT), Comoros (20,000 MT), Madagascar (50,000 MT), Equatorial Guinea (10,000 MT), Egypt (60,000 MT), Kenya (1,00,000 MT), and Tanzania (30,000 MT).

In reply to another question, Prasada said that the Government has initiated the creation of Trade Connect ePlatform to connect Indian Exporters, MSMEs and Entrepreneurs with various stakeholders including Indian Missions Abroad, Export Promotion Councils, and other Partner Government Agencies.

The platform will provide information on trade events taking place in different parts of the world, benefits available due to India's Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and other international trade-related information and data, he added.

He highlighted the details of various steps taken by the Ministry to promote Indian exports. These include the interest equalisation scheme on pre- and post-shipment Rupee export credit which has been extended up to 31-08-2024 with an additional allocation of Rs 2,500 crore.

Assistance has also been provided through several schemes to promote exports, namely, Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES) and Market Access Initiatives (MAI). Besides, a rebate of State and Central Levies and Taxes Scheme to promote labour-oriented sector export has been put in place since 2019.

