Imran's arrest: Sec 144 in Pak's Punjab province, several PTI supporters detained

Islamabad, Aug 6 (IANS) After arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan, Section 144 has been imposed in various districts of Pakistan's Punjab province for seven days while several supporters of the former prime minister were arrested, local media reported.

As per official notification, gatherings, public meetings, demonstrations, sit-ins and rallies are banned for seven days in Kasur, Jhelum, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin and Rawalpindi districts, ARY news reported.

The PTI chief was arrested on Saturday from his Zaman Park residence after a district and sessions court sentenced him to three year jail in the Toshakhana case.

After his arrest, the PTI had called for peaceful protests, Dawn reported.

Many of the former prime minister's supporters, who were protesting his arrest, were arrested.

