Imran Khan shares pictures of a country villa designed by him on a stone plinth

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actor Imran Khan, who is known for ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’, ‘I Hate Luv Storys’, ‘Delhi Belly’ and others has constructed a beautiful villa in the serenity of a relatively untouched land.

On Saturday, Imran took to his Instagram and shared the pictures of his villas which he designed in consultation with a contractor and a structural engineer. The carousel traces the progress of the villa. He also penned a long note in the caption.

The house has been constructed on a stone plinth and lies in close proximity to the two seasonal streams and the base of a cliff.

He wrote in the caption: “So... one of the things I did over the past few years was to build a house. While I've played an architect in a few films, I can't actually pretend to have any kind of training or expertise... but I do enjoy tinkering and learning stuff! I chose the site because it was unique. Uneven, flanked by two seasonal streams, backed right up against the base of a cliff... and facing the sunset. I knew right away that the landscape had to dictate the design of the house. The intention was not to build a lavish vacation villa, rather to make something that takes its cues from the landscape.”

The actor shared that his new property isn't meant to be the view, it's a shelter from which to admire the view.

He further mentioned: “I spent the first year going to the site at various times to watch the sunrise and sunset, the flow of the streams when it rains, and the changing foliage through the seasons. This gave me a holistic base from which I could revise and rework my sketches. After consulting with my contractor and a structural engineer, I decided to forego concrete slab construction, and instead follow the classic method used to build the houses in the surrounding villages; Stone plinth for the base, single-storey brick walls, steel roof beams, and prefabricated insulated roofing sheets. That's it.”

The interiors of the villas have ample room for sunlight and boast of breathtaking views of its surroundings.

“It took a while, and it's a bit uneven around the edges... but it was a joyous process. And ultimately, it cost me less than you would pay for one of the pre-made villas that I keep seeing advertised throughout the area. I wonder where the markup goes,” he added.

