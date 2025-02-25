Ilaiyaraaja biopic producer Connekkt Media acquires Hollywood powerhouse Mob Scene

Chennai, Feb 25 (IANS) Connekkt Media, one of the two production houses producing ace music director Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja’s official biopic, ‘Ilaiyaraaja’, featuring Dhanush in the lead, has now acquired Mob Scene, the premier Hollywood marketing agency responsible for award winning marketing campaigns for some of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters and franchises such as Avatar, Dune, Fast & Furious and Jurassic World.

Highlighting the importance of the acquisition, Connekkt Media Co-founder Varun Mathur said, “Mob Scene is the gold standard in Hollywood film marketing and we are beyond thrilled to join forces with them to bring their creative marketing capability to partners across UK, Europe, Middle East, India and the rest of Asia.”

He further added, “As a global media company with its origin in India, this acquisition marks a strategic expansion for us into the US and the rest of North America. With the unique combination of Mob Scene’s industry leading creative marketing capability and our class leading technology we will be able to deliver outstanding value to our clients and consumers by driving targeted and measurable marketing impact across mediums, geographies and formats.”

For nearly two decades, Mob Scene has been the creative engine behind the marketing of Hollywood’s most iconic films and series, including Avatar, Dune, Barbie, Jurassic World, The Last of Us, Puss in Boots, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and A Complete Unknown.

Their expertise extends to franchise-defining campaigns for Fast & Furious, Stranger Things, Kung-Fu Panda, Minions, making them one of the most sought-after marketing partners in the entertainment industry.

Mob Scene Co-Founder & CEO Tom Grane said, “Joining forces with Connekkt Media marks an exciting new chapter for Mob Scene. Their cutting-edge media technology and deep understanding of global entertainment align perfectly with our creative vision. This partnership will allow us to push the boundaries of storytelling, expand our reach into dynamic new markets, and continue delivering innovative, emotionally compelling campaigns that resonate with audiences worldwide.”

