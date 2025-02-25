IIT-Patna student commits suicide by jumping from 7th floor of hostel building

Patna, Feb 25 (IANS) A third-year student of IIT-Patna allegedly committed suicide after slitting his wrist and jumping from the seventh floor of the hostel building inside the campus on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Lavari, a resident of Hyderabad. Even though Rahul Lavari was immediately rushed to the nearby Subhash Hospital, the doctors were unable to save him and declared him dead during treatment.

The incident caused panic within the IIT-Patna campus located at Bihta block.

As soon as Rahul Lavari jumped from the seventh floor, a large number of college students assembled at the spot. They informed the IIT-Patna administrators and local police about the incident.

The district police and college authorities promptly arrived at the scene to investigate the matter.

“We received information that a student had jumped from the seventh floor of the building. We rushed him to a nearby private hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The investigations are ongoing in the case,” said Vivek Kumar, incharge of the IIT police station.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Rahul Lavari had reportedly been under extreme stress for the last several days. He allegedly took the desperate step after a lot of thought and in order to ensure that he did not survive Rahul Lavari had even cut the veins of his wrist before jumping from the seventh floor of the building.

IIT-Patna’s administration has not released an official statement yet on the suicide. The police recovered Rahul Lavari's mobile phones, laptops and other belongings to find out the actual motive behind the extreme step.

Police are searching for clues for many unanswered questions like whether there was another underlying cause or did stress or academic pressure play a role in the suicide?

“His mobile phone and laptops were seized and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for detailed investigation. The family members of the victim were informed about the incident,” Kumar said.

“We have recovered the dead body and sent it to the mortuary in Danapur sub-divisional hospital. The post-mortem will be conducted in the presence of the family members of the deceased youth,” Kumar said.

