IIM Rohtak discusses empowering success through strategic integration of leadership

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak on Monday said that the BigBasket, Indigo, Oracle, Bajaj Capital, BlackRock and Pfizer among other prominent brands taught and discussed the management skills under the theme "Empowering Success: Strategic Integration of Leadership and Sustainability" at the campus.

IIM said that the Industry stalwarts shared anecdotes from years of professional experience spread across human resources, finance, and marketing in different industries to prepare the students for the ever-evolving future, the said.

Prof Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak said that head of Winery HR and Admin, Sula Vineyards, Poonawalla Housing Finance, BigBasket and NBHC representatives stressed the need for professionals to grasp business dynamics, be agile, and remain flexible in their career paths.

He said that the discussion also addressed on how to adapt to the rapidly evolving market and suggested that organisations should offer accessible learning opportunities and address generational differences to retain and attract talent.

The IIM Director said that the business leaders during their presence in the IIM emphasised that structured, meaningful and purposeful feedback remains essential in employee development even in a digitally transformed era.

He said that advising Gen Z employees, the panellists highlighted the importance of learning, differentiation in the job market, and the evolving needs of today's workforce.

According to the IIM, the VPs of India Tax, Oracle India, Accolite India, IDBI Capital Markets and Chief Financial Officer of Bajaj Capital discussed the integral link between sustainability and finance while emphasising on the importance to integrate sustainability and profit maximization through responsible resource utilisation.

IIM said that the financial experts also discussed their professional journeys in building successful businesses, highlighting the importance of maintaining a balance between vision and execution in achieving sustainable growth.

It said that they also delved into how their businesses handle evolving customer preferences and regulatory concerns.

