If Rohit, Kohli perform well, it will benefit India in Champions Trophy: Raina

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) With just a couple of weeks left for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, former India batter Suresh Raina shared his thoughts on how crucial star batter Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma’s form will be for the upcoming mega event and said that if the duo perform well, then India's campaign will benefit immensely.

Rohit and Kohli are two of the three surviving members from India's successful Champions Trophy side that won the final against England at Edgbaston in 2013. But the current form of the two stalwarts of India's batting unit are a bit shaky.

The veteran duo endured a tough time during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India lost 3-1. Rohit managed only 31 runs in five innings, while Kohli contributed just 190 runs in nine innings.

In response to their struggles, both players have returned to domestic cricke to regain form ahead of the major tournament. But unfortunately, they could not get back among the runs. Rohit scored 3 and 28 in Mumbai's match against J&K, while Kohli was bowled for 6 in Delhi's game against Railways.

"Rohit Sharma's strike rate has improved significantly after the ODI World Cup in 2023. Since then, he has scored runs at a strike rate of 119-120, making him one of India's best ODI batsmen. For Rohit and Virat, I would say that when you have a strong record of past performances, it gives you a lot of confidence.

"They complement each other well, and both have the skill to score big runs. If they perform well, India's ICC Men’s Champions Trophy campaign will benefit immensely," Raina said on Star Sports.

The Indian team is gearing up for the three-match ODI series against England, starting from Thursday, which will serve as a crucial test for India’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

Speaking on his expectations from Rohit in the series, Raina said, "I think Rohit should play aggressively. You saw how he batted in the ODI World Cup—he was attacking even in the final. So, I believe his approach will remain the same. The key question is who will open alongside him—will it be Shubman? I remember, whenever they play together, they maintain an aggressive intent."

"Rohit Sharma is an attacking captain. The way he utilises his bowlers is commendable—bringing in Mohammad Shami at crucial moments and relying on spinners strategically. When Rohit scores runs, it also reflects in his captaincy. This could be his last ICC trophy as captain, and if he wins, he will become the first Indian player to win four ICC trophies.

"He has already won the T20 World Cup, and securing the Champions Trophy would be a remarkable achievement. He will be motivated to make it happen, but scoring runs will be crucial for him," he said of Rohit's captaincy skills.

Sharing his thoughts on Kohli, Raina added, "When it comes to white-ball cricket, Virat knows how to switch on and switch off. He has scored the most runs against England, so his energy will be at a different level automatically. The three ODIs will be played in Nagpur, Ahmedabad, and Cuttack—all of which are high-scoring venues."

