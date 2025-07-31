I was humiliated for 17 years: Pragya Thakur breaks down after acquittal in Malegaon blast case

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Emotions ran high in the courtroom as the special NIA court on Thursday acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, including former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit.

The court cited a lack of sufficient evidence to uphold charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act, and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As the verdict was pronounced, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, one of the main accused, broke down in tears inside the courtroom.

Addressing the judge with folded hands, she said, “I have come before the court in the name of humanity. I was tortured for 13 days. My life was destroyed. I was humiliated for 17 years. They branded me a terrorist in my own country.”

Thanking the court for the acquittal, she continued, “I can say nothing about those who reduced me to this state. I am alive only because I am a sanyasi. Saffron was labelled as terrorism -- today, saffron has won. Hindutva has won. Those who equated Hindutva with terrorism will never be forgiven.”

Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit, another key accused who was present in court, also expressed deep emotion and gratitude after the verdict.

“I begin with ‘Jai Hind’. My identity is with the Indian Army. I have served the country and will continue to do so. Though investigative agencies as institutions are not wrong, individuals within them can be,” he said.

Reflecting on the prolonged ordeal, he added, “For 17 years, I bore the punishment. Even after getting bail, I had to suffer. What happened was wrong. Some officers misused their powers, and we became their victims. I only hope that no common citizen has to go through what we endured. I am thankful to the court.”

The courtroom was packed on Thursday as all seven accused, as mandated by the court earlier, were present when the verdict was read out. The court also directed the government to pay compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of the six deceased and Rs 50,000 to every injured victim.

The Malegaon blast occurred on the evening of September 29, 2008, when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle exploded near Bhikku Chowk mosque in the communally sensitive town of Malegaon in Maharashtra’s Nashik district.

The attack, which took place during Ramzan and just days before Navratri, left six people dead and over 100 injured.

