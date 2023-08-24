'I salute all passengers of Chandrayaan-3': Raj minister's bizarre remark

Jaipur, Aug 24 (IANS) In a bizarre incident, Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna made a massive gaffe while expressing his happiness over India's historic Chandrayaan-3's successful lunar landing and congratulated the non-existent passengers of the spacecraft.

The Minister is being trolled on the social media for his bizarre statement on Chandrayaan-3.

He said, "We were successful and made a safe landing, I salute all our passengers who have been sent in Chandrayaan."

Chandna had reached Jaipur on Wednesday to inaugurate the Khelo India Centre at the SMS Stadium.

Speaking to media, he said, "Our country has moved one step further in science and space research. I congratulate all the countrymen."

It is noted that there is no astronaut (passenger) sent on Chandrayaan-3. Therefore, netizens are making fun of Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna on the social media.

Meanwhile, earlier, he too has prayed for successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3.

