'I owe everything to my father’: Harshit Rana on his Test call-up for Australia tour

"Morne Morkel is very invested in our bowling; he keeps a close watch on us and tracks what each bowler is doing in the nets. He always tells us what we should aim for with each ball. This involvement gives me clarity on what I need to do next, which is incredibly helpful. His main advice to me has been to have a clear purpose with every bowling session," said Rana.

Working on his line and length, he dismissed batters with controlled swing early in the innings and skillful short-pitched deliveries as the ball wore down. The experience of bowling to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the nets has further sharpened his focus on precision.

On bowling to Indian star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in nets, Rana says, "It's amazing to bowl to them in the nets, because they approach net practice with the same intensity as they would in a match. There’s no room for error; you can’t bowl anything ordinary. Both Virat bhai and Rohit bhai have told me to focus on my lengths, and I’m working on exactly that."

Mentorship from Gambhir, his head coach in Kolkata Knight Riders, has been another pillar of Rana’s progress. "Gautam bhai has always supported me. Whenever I have a question or need guidance, I go to him, and he always gives me the right advice. I’ve grown a lot under his mentorship in the IPL, and he has taught me so many valuable things."

With a mix of youth and experience, Rana now faces a new challenge as he heads to Australia. Driven by a competitive spirit and the hope of emulating India’s 2021 triumph, he is ready to seize this opportunity, confident and prepared for the Test stage.

"I found out that I was going to Australia only when the team was officially announced. But I had a hint that I might be selected because they had kept me with the squad for preparation. Being chosen for the Australia tour is a big deal for me. I like to play cricket with a competitive attitude, which matches the spirit of Australian cricket. While my father's dream is for me to play a Test match at Lord’s against England, personally, I feel more drawn to facing Australia as a team. I am proud to see my name in the squad for this tour."

Harshit dedicated his maiden Test call to his father Pradeep Rana, who represented the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in hammer throw and weightlifting, and recalled his father's sacrifice.

"I always say I owe everything to my father. When I was down due to injuries, he was the one who kept me going, never letting me break down. He would always tell me that if it doesn’t happen today, it will tomorrow; and if not tomorrow, then the day after. Even if it never happens, he’d still be proud of the hard work I put in. Those words mean the world to me."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.