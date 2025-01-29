I-League 2024-25: Delhi FC’s winless run extends to five with loss vs Dempo SC

Margao (Goa), Jan 29 (IANS) Substitute Nestor Dias emerged as the hero for Dempo Sports Club as he scored the decisive goal in the 83rd minute to help his side clinch a 1-0 victory over Delhi FC in the I-League 2024-25 encounter at the Nehru Stadium on Wednesday. This win snapped a five-game winless streak for Dempo and allowed them to climb to seventh place in the standings. The five-time champions now have 14 points from 11 games with four wins, two draws and five losses.

Delhi FC, on the other hand, continued their struggle, extending their winless run to five games and languishing in 11th place with just nine points from 11 matches. The match was set against the backdrop of both teams desperate to ascend the league table, having faced recent difficulties. Dempo, under the guidance of former India international Samir Naik, exhibited a more dynamic approach, characterised by rapid passing and making full use of the pitch’s width.

Delhi FC adopted a more defensive posture, aiming to absorb pressure and exploit any errors made by their opponents. The first half saw both teams creating chances but failing to capitalise due to poor finishing. Dempo’s most promising moment came early on when Pruthvesh Pednekar delivered a sharp cross from the right to Knerkitalang Buam, who, despite outpacing his defender, could not muster a powerful connection, allowing Delhi goalkeeper Lalmuansanga to make an easy save.

As the match progressed into the second half, the pattern continued with Buam missing another golden opportunity. His tepid shot was effortlessly parried away by Lalmuansanga, and even the follow-up attempt by Vieri Colaco was safely collected by the Delhi keeper. On the other side, Delhi FC forwards, who are usually reliable in their scoring prowess as they netted in eight of their 10 matches, experienced an off day. They lacked the usual sharpness needed to break down the resilient Dempo defence and failed to pose any significant threat.

The breakthrough finally came in the latter stages of the game when Kapil Hoble’s determined run down the right flank culminated in a precise cross to the far post. Nestor Dias, with perfect timing, met the cross with a superb first touch and found himself unmarked. With ample space, he coolly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper, scoring his first goal of the season and securing a much-needed win for Dempo on home turf.

