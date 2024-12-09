I-League 2024-25: Delhi FC register first win against Sreenidi Deccan FC

Hyderabad, Dec 9 (IANS) Delhi FC lifted themselves off the bottom of the table with a well-deserved and hard-fought 1-0 win against Sreenidi Deccan FC at the Deccan Arena here on Monday. Stephane Binong scored the only goal of the match for Delhi.

This was Sreenidi Deccan’s second loss of the season and the first time they had failed to score in a home fixture in the I-League since they started hosting matches at the Deccan Arena in the 2022-23 season. As a result, the Deccan Warriors missed the chance to go to the top of the table and remained in fifth spot with six points from four games. Delhi FC climbed to 10th place with four points from as many games.

Inter Kashi and Real Kashmir FC, who played out a 1-1 draw in Srinagar earlier in the day, have eight points each with the former occupying the top spot on goal difference. Churchill Brothers and Dempo SC are on seven points each with Churchill in third position on goal difference.

The first half of the match at Deccan Arena was one of fine margins, with neither team ending up on the right side of them. It was telling that despite the numerous attempts and the intricate play, there were zero shots on target through the first period.

The teams went into the break goalless, with both coaches perhaps looking to fire up their strikers and maybe even help them lace up their scoring boots for the next period.

Despite being the proverbial underdogs, Delhi attacked with far more vigour and vision than the hosts as time wore on and in the 71st minute got their just reward.

A long ball from midfield was collected by Jakob Vanlalhimpuia on the right wing. The winger collected and smartly cut the ball towards the centre of the box. Stephane Binong, lurking in the area, took a brilliant first touch to free himself of the marker before looping the finish over an onrushing Ubaid CK to score the lone goal on the night and secure his side's first victory this season.

