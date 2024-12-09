J&K BJP demands CBI probe into settlement of Rohingyas & Bangladeshis in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 9 (IANS) J&K BJP on Monday demanded a CBI probe into the settlement of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Jammu.

Terming the settlement of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Jammu city as a major political conspiracy, BJP chief spokesman, Sunil Sharma demanded a CBI probe to identify those involved in facilitating it.

Lashing out at the ruling National Conference (NC) government over remarks on granting water and power connections to them in Jammu, the BJP alleged it was done to protect them as they belong to a particular community.

"The BJP will urge the lieutenant governor to initiate a CBI probe and lodge an FIR to comprehensively investigate this conspiracy. It must be determined who brought and settled the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Jammu, and stringent action, including prosecution and imprisonment, should be taken against them. The settlement of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in J&K began around the same time militancy started in the region in the 1990s,” he claimed.

He also claimed that this is a major “conspiracy” that warrants a CBI probe.

“NGOs played a significant role in resettling Rohingyas. Was the funding sourced domestically or from abroad? BJP believes the settlement of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Jammu, an area close to the international border, was done under a conspiracy,” he claimed.

He called for a detailed investigation to identify those who facilitated the settlement of these individuals on government lands, provided them with water and electricity connections and helped them obtain Aadhaar cards.

“These people have even cast votes in local elections. These facts have now come to light. Ironically, these are the same individuals who opposed the abrogation of Article 370 and claimed that no Indian could settle in Jammu and Kashmir. Yet, they facilitated the settlement of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Jammu. Indians residing in other parts of India cannot settle in Jammu and Kashmir, but these illegal immigrants were allowed to settle here based solely on religion,” he further claimed.

He alleged that these individuals pose a threat to national security as they have settled in areas close to the international border.

"They were settled as part of a political conspiracy to create a vote bank," he claimed.

The BJP leader said the nation should know which forces are working against its interests and prioritising political gains over national welfare.

He said that the BJP demands the eviction and deportation of Rohingyas residing in Jammu, who have formed large settlements in the city.

According to official data, around 14,000 Rohingyas and Bangladeshis are settled illegally in Jammu.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.