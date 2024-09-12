I feel like I'm in really good positions to hit the ball: Travis Head

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) After lighting up the opening T20I against England through some explosive striking of the ball through a 23-ball 59, Australia’s left-handed opener Travis Head credited his consistent run in the shortest format to him being in really good positions to hit the ball.

At Southampton, Head raced to a 19-ball fifty, his fourth fifty-plus score this year in T20Is. But he grabbed attention yet again by smashing Sam Curran for 30 runs in an over – laced with three fours and a hat-trick of sixes, to set up a convincing win for Australia. Last week, Head also hit a 25-ball 80 against Scotland last week, where he got his fifty in just 17 balls.

"If they present opportunities to score, I'm trying to be present and ready to go and really still to access all the ground, which I felt like I did. I haven't played a lot of T20 cricket until the last 12 months.”

“Working on my game, a lot comes down to the technique and what I'm trying to achieve out of my swing. So I feel like I'm in really good positions to hit the ball," Head was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Head, the top-ranked men’s T20I batter, was also involved in an opening partnership of 86 runs with Matthew Short, who hit 41 off just 26 balls. It is also Australia’s second highest score in the power-play, after hitting 113 runs in the six-over period against Scotland at Edinburgh last week.

"The mantra at the top has stayed the same with some different personnel throughout, but I've built pretty relationships with all the guys and enjoy batting with all of them (David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Short and Steve Smith).

"We complement each other in different ways; I thought 'Shorty' started exceptionally well with a matchup that he thought was right, and it gave me little bit extra time to get myself in and then was able to get away. So pleased with the way I was striking them, would have loved to have gone on with it, but I felt like we set pretty good platform for the boys behind us," concluded Head.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.