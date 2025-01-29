‘I don't let cricket dictate my life’, says Khawaja after 16th Test century in Galle

Galle, Jan 29 (IANS) Australian opener Usman Khawaja silenced his critics in emphatic fashion, registering a superb century on a turning track in Galle during the first Test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

His 16th Test hundred, achieved in the second session of the day, ended a 19-month-long drought for a triple-figure score and reinforced his place in Australia's red-ball setup.

Khawaja, known for his composed batting and mental resilience, opened up about how he navigates rough patches in his career. Speaking after the day's play, he emphasised the importance of faith, family, and striking a balance beyond cricket.

"That's really special. A hundred—everything comes from the Almighty. I truly believe that. Whether good or bad, you take it in the same stride. Whatever is meant to be, I always believe it's for the best, even if you can't see it now," Khawaja told Sen Cricket.

"There have been so many ups and downs in my life where I've thought, 'Oh, how bad is this?' But something amazing has always come from it. So, I don't let cricket dictate my life. I have a beautiful family and a supportive wife. There's a lot more to life than just cricket, but I still love playing, so I'll always try my best. I'll always train hard behind the scenes. But, you know, the big man up there has control over everything, so at some level, I kind of let go of it too."

While celebrating his own success, Khawaja also heaped praise on his teammate Steve Smith, who had a landmark day in Galle as. Smith first reached the 10,000-run milestone in Test cricket and then went on to score his 35th Test hundred, reinforcing his status as one of the greatest batters of his era.

Khawaja, who has played alongside Smith for over a decade, spoke fondly about their journey together.

"That's special. I've known Smudge since he was 16. I played first grade against him, and we grew up playing for New South Wales. We've played for Australia for a long time. You know, I've batted with him more than anyone in Test cricket. We have really good camaraderie. It's funny—we started off as boys, and now we're men. It was just really special. I really wanted to be out there for his 10,000th run. I thought I was going to do it in Sydney, but I missed out, so I was glad I was out there today. Yeah, it's really special. I'm very happy for him," he added.

With both Smith and Khawaja in top form, Australia has positioned itself strongly in the Galle Test. The duo will look to extend their dominance as they resume batting on Day 2.

"And it's not over yet—you'll still see Steve and me batting tomorrow, so we look forward to it. I think it's only going to get better," Khawaja added with a smile.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.