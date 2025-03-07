I couldn’t figure out what Ecclestone was trying to do: Mithali on Harmanpreet's heated exchange

Lucknow, March 7 (IANS) Former India skipper Mithali Raj said she couldn't understand what Sophie Ecclestone was trying to do when Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was having a conversation with on-field umpire during their WPL 2025 match against UP Warriorz on Thursday.

Ecclestone's involvement heated the matter as Harmanpreet was seen pointing her finger towards the non-striker. The incident occurred before the final over, when the on-field umpire penalised MI for a slow over rate, enforcing fielding restrictions as per the rule. This required MI to have only three fielders outside the 30-yard circle.

Harmanpreet was visibly displeased with the decision and confronted umpire Ajitesh Argal to challenge the call. Meanwhile, all-rounder Amelia Kerr, who was set to bowl the final over, was also visibly upset by the decision.

“I believe Mumbai Indians were four minutes behind the over rate, which meant they had to bring an extra fielder inside the ring - allowing only three fielders on the boundary. Harmanpreet was likely discussing this with the umpire and reconsidering whether she would have bowled Shabnim Ismail in the 19th over had she known earlier. But I couldn’t quite figure out what Ecclestone was trying to do in that moment. As a captain, when you’re already dealing with an over-rate penalty and adjusting your field, it can be frustrating to have another player step into that conversation. I think it was just a moment of emotion," Mithali said on Amul Cricket Live on JioHotstar.

Harmanpreet was fined 10 per cent of her match fees for breaching the WPL Code of Conduct.

Mithali, however, lauded Hayley Matthews' 68 off 46 balls studded with eight fours and two sixes that powered MI to a six-wicket win.

“I would say that Hayley Matthews’ innings was incredibly fluent in her shot-making. Nat Sciver-Brunt, who came in during the powerplay, maintained an excellent strike rate. At one point, she was scoring at around 180. She continues to score runs consistently, and I think that partnership was crucial for the Mumbai Indians. A target of 150 can sometimes be tricky, especially with the UP Warriorz having quality spinners.

"Since MI also relied heavily on spin in the first innings, we expected the UP Warriorz spinners to play a key role as well. But that partnership never looked under pressure. I felt the UP Warriorz bowlers bowled on the shorter side, which allowed Matthews and Sciver-Brunt to put Mumbai Indians in a commanding position," the veteran cricketer said.

Commenting on Amelia Kerr’s five-wicket haul, Mithali said, “At one point, when the UP Warriorz had a strong opening partnership, it seemed like Mumbai Indians were searching for a breakthrough. But once they got that wicket, Amelia Kerr was brave enough to toss the ball up even to Kiran Navgire and Chinelle Henry. She adjusted her line to be a little wider, ensuring they couldn’t play within their preferred arc. Today, she bowled with a clear plan, adapting well to the surface and using her variations effectively."

"The best part was how she dismissed Deepti Sharma and Chinelle Henry - bowling with a wider line and tossing it up. As a world-class all-rounder, she has proven this season that even when she isn’t delivering with the bat, she remains a match-winner with the ball for Mumbai Indians," she concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.