I consider women MLAs my sisters: Telangana CM amid opposition uproar

Hyderabad, Aug 1 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that he considers women MLAs his sisters, a day after his remarks about two BRS MLAs triggered chaos in the Assembly.

Speaking in the Assembly, he lashed out at the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), saying the party is "using" sisters to play politics and stall the proceedings of the House.

He was reacting to the protest by BRS MLAs who earlier staged a walk-out and held a sit-in outside his chambers in Assembly premises, demanding his apology over allegedly insulting remarks made against BRS women MLAs P. Sabitha Indra Reddy and V. Sunita Lakshma Reddy.

Denying that he made any insulting remarks, the Chief Minister said he considers them his sisters.

He clarified that he only said a sister left Congress after inviting him to the party and joined BRS for a ministerial berth. "For the other sister, I campaigned and two cases registered against me are still pending in the court," he said.

He appealed to Sabita Indra Reddy and Sunita Lakshma Reddy to not fall into the trap of BRS

Targeting BRS working president K. T Rama Rao, he remarked, "I will not roam around doing politics if my sister is in jail."

The opposition leader went to New Delhi and entered a secret deal despite his own sister being in Tihar Jail, he said.

He alleged that after Wednesday's proceedings in the House, BRS supporters posted memes on social media insulting Tribal Minister Seethakka.

He alleged that BRS leader and former chief minister KCR is not coming to the Assembly as he does not want to sit in front of the Speaker who is a Dalit.

CM Revanth Reddy said it was Congress that gave political life to KCR, and Harish Rao also became a minister because of the Congress party.

"The opposition creates a ruckus in the House when they are given mikes. They stage protests before the podium when they are denied opportunity, he said.

BRS leaders focused only on political gains and neglected people's issues in the House, he claimed.

The BRS leaders obstructed the House from debating the farm loan waiver scheme by using women MLAs as puppets.

He alleged that the main opposition does not want to discuss Skill University.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.