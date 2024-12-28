Telangana Assembly to Hold Special Session in Memory of Manmohan Singh

The Telangana Legislative Assembly will meet for a special session on Monday, December 30, 2024. The session will begin at 10 a.m., as announced by the Legislature Secretariat on Saturday. This special sitting has been called by the Speaker of the Assembly to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday, December 26.

A letter sent to all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the Secretariat confirmed the details of the session. The Assembly will gather to honor the late leader’s contributions to the nation. Manmohan Singh, who served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was widely respected for his leadership and economic reforms. The session will be a moment of remembrance and respect for his legacy in Indian politics.

This gathering shows the state’s respect and appreciation for Manmohan Singh's service to the country.